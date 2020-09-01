Australia: Two snakes in a kitchen ceiling

(CNN) — A man in Brisbane, australia, returned home to find two huge snakes had fallen through his kitchen ceiling on Monday.

The carpet pythons measured around 9.5 feet and 8.2 feet long.

Snake catcher Steven Brown, who removed the snakes from the property, said they were “Two of the fattest snakes [he has] ever seen.”

Brown also explained how it’s breeding season for snakes and it’s likely the two males were fighting over a nearby female, who could have also been in the roof or somewhere around the house.

She has yet to be located.

The creatures were relocated one kilometer away in a state forest.

