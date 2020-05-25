Australia dust storm time-lapse

Time-lapse shows a dust storm in western Australia. It is one of the worst weather events in the area in decades.

GERALDTON, AUSTRALIA (FOX NEWS) — A devastating dust storm lashes parts of western Australia.

This footage showing conditions in the town of Geraldton, Sunday.

Instead of blue, the massive cloud of sand stained the sky red.

The powerful gusts continuing on into Monday with officials clocking wind speeds in at over 80 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, the storm systems also bringing in heavy rain.

The conditions knocking out power to more than 50,000 people across the area.

Several trees were downed and many buildings were damaged by flying debris.

Authorities in western Australia now calling this storm they type you see once in a decade saying it’s the result of a recent cyclone making its way offshore, while combining forces with colder weather patterns.

Video courtesy: Chris Lewis

