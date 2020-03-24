Above & Beyond: Apartment Manager Cares For Elderly Residents

Tammy Puckett says getting her job as an apartment manager was a blessing...and now she's going above and beyond to keep residents safe from the coronavirus.

(KAIT/NBC News) As people keep to themselves in order to slow the coronavirus outbreak, residents at an apartment complex in Paragould, Arkansas are bonding together despite the isolation…thanks to their apartment manager.

Tammy Puckett is working to make sure residents stay a safe distance from each other while still getting everything they need.

She’s painted dots on the sidewalks, located every seven-and-half feet, allowing residents to talk face-to-face but at a safe distance.

Puckett also installed flags in front of tenant’s doors to keep visitors at a safe distance, and even provided dry erase boards for tenants to list items they need.

Puckett does not think her deeds should be showcased. She considers herself lucky to help the tenants.

“I prayed for this place,” Puckett says. “When I was blessed to get it, I feel like God wants me to do my best to take care of people and without Him, I couldn’t,” she says. “I’m just going to say it’s an answered prayer.”

