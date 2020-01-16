Do My Job: Foaming it in

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Building a home is a complicated process. From the foundation to the fixtures, there are endless details.

One very important part, especially here in the panhandle, is making sure your home is well-insulated. Turns out, insulation has come a long way. Meaghan Collier found that out first hand in this week’s Do My Job.

You can learn more about all the great trends in home building at this year’s TPBA Home Improvement Show It is set for February 29 to March 1.

Wyben Homes

(806) 220-4565

www.wybenhomes.com