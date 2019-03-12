WATCH: Disney unveils new trailer for 'Aladdin'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Disney-Aladdin

TAMPA,Fla. (WFLA) - Disney has revealed the full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Aladdin'.

The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; and Naomi Scott as Jasmine;

There's even a tease of the new rendition of 'A Whole New World' as Aladdin and Jasmine go on a magic carpet ride.