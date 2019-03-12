College Scam: Felicity Huffman/Lori Loughlin Charged

Two well-known actresses are among the 50 charged in a nationwide college cheating scam.

Academy Award winner Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin -- who played the wife of John Stamos on "Full House" -- are among dozens of parents, elite college coaches, and college prep execs being charged.

The criminal complaint claims Huffman paid $15,000 to someone who controlled an SAT testing center.

That person proctored her eldest daughter's exam and corrected her incorrect answers.

The cheating reportedly scored the student a 1420 on the test, a400 point increase from her PSAT score.

Loughlin is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have her two daughters recruited to the USC Crew team.

The complaint says neither daughter was actually a rower.

Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, the University of Southern California, Wake Forest, and Georgetown, among others, are implicated in the case.

The indictment accuses defendants of committing crimes between 2011 and 2019.