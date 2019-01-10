"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Arrives On NBC

(NBC) The comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" ran for five seasons on Fox before being cancelled last spring. After social media outcry from fans, the show was picked up just hours later by NBC...where it makes its debut tonight.

Last spring's season finale featured a wedding between the eccentric detective Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, and his former partner, Melissa Fumero's Amy Santiago.

The new season picks up with their honeymoon.

Along with Samberg, the producers of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" have strong ties to NBC, having worked on shows such as "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "The Good Place."

"It almost feels like coming home," says co-star Terry Crews.

