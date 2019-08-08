Red meat linked to higher risk of breast cancer

Skipping that grilled t-bone and having chicken instead could reduce a woman's risk of breast cancer

(FOX NEWS) – Skipping the steak and eating chicken instead, could reduce a women’s risk of developing breast cancer, according to a new study.

Researchers from the US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences looked at more than 42,000 women and found that the women who ate the most red meat had a 23 percent higher chance of developing breast cancer, compared to the women that ate the least amount of red meat.

Whereas, women who ate the most poultry had a 15 percent lower risk of breast cancer, compared to the women that ate the least.

Researchers also noted that women who switched from red meat to poultry lowered their risk of breast cancer.

The study was published in the International Journal of Cancer.