Destination Texas: The American Windmill Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Windmill Museum in Lubbock has more than 175 windmills that people from all over come to see.

“A lot of people say ‘a windmill museum?’ But then they come inside and they say, ‘Wow I had no idea!’” said marketing director Tanya Meadows.

Those folks include Ben Bucher and his grandma, Meadow Green, from Oklahoma.

“Every time we come to Lubbock he wants to go to the windmill museum. He’s probably been here 5 or 6 times really,” said Green.

The museum sits on 28 acres of land with windmills from pioneer times to modern times. It was founded in 1993 as a non-profit, all because Billie Wolfe — a former teacher at Texas Tech loved windmills.

“It became her passion to try and educate the youth of today on what the importance of windmills was in pioneer times,” Meadows said.

A love that Wolfe passed on to the next generation.

“I like all the windmills. I just like to see the windmills. They are cool, I like the big giant one out back ,” Bucher said.

This museum now houses the largest public collection of restored windmills in the world.

“We are a big enough facility that seldom ever felt like we were crowded. That’s the neat thing about us being able to open is that we are big enough that people can come out and they can social distance and still enjoy the museum,” Meadows said.

While the museum is well known in Lubbock, these windmills draw in more than just folks from around Texas.

“I enjoy seeing the people that come through because we get people from all over the world,” Meadow said.