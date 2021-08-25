Destination Texas: People ‘churning’ for fun can learn about delicious foods at the Southwest Dairy Museum

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- Sulphur Springs is home to the Southwest Dairy Museum. The 10,000 square foot building is filled with scenes that show how dairy played a part in history. This is done using life-sized figurines.

Jay Crawford, Associate General Manager of the museum, says their main focus is to help educate the public on dairy products.

Visitor Aubrey Harris says, “Look(ing) at the people in the exhibit,” is her favorite thing to do.

The Hopkins County museum also has interactive displays. The kiosk, a multiple choice dairy trivia machine, is one of the most popular amongst them all.

Crawford says, “People will sit there and play it all day.”



The dairy museum has different fun facts and riddles posted on the walls to help educate those who visit. There are even question panels placed on every aisle with dairy facts. One reads: HOW MANY DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESES ARE THERE? The correct answer is more than 2,000.

At this East Texas destination, people can learn how cream is separated, act out how to milk a cow, and enjoy dairy-themed riddles. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Visiting the dairy museum is completely free because it is funded by dairy-men.

Tours can be self-guided or led by an employee. Group tours can be scheduled on their website, which you can find here.

Crawford says all tours, both self and guided, usually end at their ice cream parlor where visitors can buy a sweet treat.

Another service the Southwest Dairy Farmers offer is their mobile dairy classroom visit. This free encounter is a traveling milking parlor that features a live cow and presenter. The instructor demonstrates how to milk a cow, teaches the process of milk going from farm to table, and also answers questions about dairy farming and the importance of dairy. For more information on their mobile dairy classroom and how to schedule it for your school, visit the designated page on their website. You can find the link, here.