Destination Texas: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nestled on the campus of West Texas A&M University is the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

“I think when you go to a museum that really teaches you about the community, what a great place to start a vacation,” said Stephanie Price, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Communications & Marketing Director.

Lying just behind their doors is the largest history museum in the State of Texas, which opened up in 1933.

Awaiting visitors inside is a vast collection of almost 3 million artifacts.

“Everything from dinosaurs, all the way to classic cars. We have an incredible art collection. We have a wonderful petroleum collection. We have of course an extended Native American collection where we share stories of the Native Americans that lived here,” said Price.

Price said around 60,000 visitors come to the museum each year but not all of them come from the Lone Star State.

“We’ve got people all the way from different countries. We have them from Germany, Australia, England, Sweden,” said Price.

Canyon resident Rebekah Higgins is a regular visitor to the museum.

“When I can, I do like to come and visit and just look around and see if I can find something that I haven’t seen before,” said Higgins. “I really like the geology area of it because when I was younger I was real interested in learning more about rocks and about basically earth history.”

“What better place than a museum. It grounds you. It gives you a sense of the people here. I think west Texas people have a great grit about them and our museum shows that off,” said Price.

