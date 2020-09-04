Destination Texas: Hop aboard the Texas State Railroad

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas State Railroad is a one of a kind travel experience. Climb aboard for a four-hour narrated tour through the beautiful Piney Woods of East Texas, stopping in Rusk for a picnic lunch on Lake Cherokee.

“It’s one of the most unique experiences you can get while in Texas,” said General Manager Greg Udolph. “If you want a tourist train, this is the place to come.”

With different train cars and options to choose from, there is a seat for every budget all with optimum views of the scenery. The cheapest seats start at $25 per person for an open-air car. For those who want a more private luxury experience, a private caboose can be booked with a personal valet for $800.

“The best thing about it is that it’s not too far from Dallas, or Houston, or Shreveport. It’s quiet out here in the country. It’s a great trip and the scenery is fun,” said Udolph. “Everyone on the train, the employees, their goal is to cater to the customers the best they can.”

No matter which train car you are sitting in, the service onboard the Texas State Railroad is first class. Waiters come and take your order offering everything from salty popcorn to sweet candies for the kiddos. They even have full bars on board to make any adult beverage of your liking.

This summer they are only operating at half capacity and requiring all riders to wear a mask on board. They are also doing temperature checks outside of the depot before allowing guests on the property.

“Though we have more restrictions right now with what’s going on, the goal is that this is a fun experience,” said Udolph. “Ride the train, relax, you don’t have to do anything. You don’t have to drive, you just sit and enjoy the scenery.”

Everything you need for a relaxing day on the rails. Click here to book tickets.

