Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Family of six, two cats found dead in Texas garage
Top Stories
Another huge blow to US workers expected in May jobs report
Seven found dead in burning Alabama home
A few more storms before a hot and breezy weekend
Mineola firefighters respond to structure fire late Thursday on West Broad
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
A few more storms before a hot and breezy weekend
Top Stories
Bowie sees damage from severe weather
Top Stories
Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook
Live
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: Chelsea declared Women’s Super League champion
Top Stories
Ex-Dodgers star Carl Crawford arrested on assault charge
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
MLB players reaffirm pay stance, no deal with teams in sight
Texas football players march to Capitol to honor Floyd
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Do My Job
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Destination Texas
Destination Texas: Exploring the State Capitol grounds
Video
Video Forecast
A few more storms before a hot and breezy weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Egg drop challenge
Video
Protestors gather and sing “Lean on Me”
Live
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
Job posting: Free beer and $20k to hike trail
Video
Lego unveils Lamborghini model kit
Video
Cheers! 103-Year-Old Celebrates Coronavirus Recovery With A Beer
Video
“We’re Going To Give You Your School Back”
Video