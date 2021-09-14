Cycle City Endurocross VIP Giveaway

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Top Stories
Wayland Baptist to host ‘Scholars Day,’ Sept. 20
Comic Con Amarillo to come to Amarillo Civic Center Complex
Wichita Falls FD help fellow firefighter’s wife see him through hospital window as he battles COVID-19
Video
AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress turns heads at Met Gala
Gallery
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cantlay wins PGA Tour player of the year award over Rahm
Top Stories
LA28 committee chooses marketing chief Carter as new CEO
LEADING OFF: Greinke back, Vladdy & daddy, Brewers pitch in
Nassib’s strip-sack helps Raiders in OT victory over Ravens
Kershaw strikes out 5 in return, Dodgers beat D-backs 5-1
Studio 4
What’s Happening
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
Thirsty Thursdays
Top Stories
All Things Oktoberfest Beer at Market 33
Video
Top Stories
Dr. William Graves Explains Full Smile Program at AOMS
Video
Local Non-Profit Hosting Event to Help Reduce Drinking and Driving
Video
Rich & Dana Make Pisco Sour Using Pisco Porton
Video
Chef Bud’s Table: Tailgating with Cauliflower
Video
Find It Fast
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Breast Cancer
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
Heart of the High Plains
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Hunger Action Month
Lottery
Missing on the High Plains
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Survey
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
We Remember
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Keeping It Clean
Contests
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Cycle City Endurocross VIP Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
FCC Applications
Jobs
Let’s Get to Work, Texas
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Cycle City Endurocross VIP Giveaway
Video Forecast
Tracking our next weather maker
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: Kids rescued after hours inside hot car in Ohio; mother arrested
Video
Meat vending machine serves raw cuts, late-night snacks in Florida
Video
Newlyweds send $240 bill to no-show wedding guests
Australian mourns beloved aunt with sheep formed into a giant heart
Horse escapes racetrack, runs on highway in Kentucky
Watch: Police, mom acts fast when baby gets locked in hot car
Video
Video: Visitor jumps into alligator tank to save attacked handler in Utah