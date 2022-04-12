WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter.

According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. Gloria Jordan remains jailed on a $150,000 bond, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

The arrest affidavit states that on Nov. 21, 2021, police went to the 1800 block of Las Cruces in Wichita Falls to investigate a death. It was initially handled as an apparent natural death.

However, a few days later a family friend of the victim raised concerns, and a follow-up investigation was initiated. Police contacted the justice of the peace and an autopsy was ordered.

Police interviewed the only other person who was in the home at the time of Farmer’s death other than Jordan.

They say that witness told them she did not tell officers she suspected Jordan caused Farmer’s death because she was afraid of Jordan. She told officers that Jordan had been praying that day, and put her hand on Farmer’s forehead and pushed her back into a chair until the chair and Farmer fell over.

She said Jordan then straddled Farmer’s body and sat on her chest while Farmer was yelling for her to get off because she couldn’t breathe. She said she tried to pull Jordan off but couldn’t move her, and Jordan stayed on top of Farmer until Farmer stopped breathing.

Police questioned Jordan and say she admitted pushing Farmer and getting on top of her in a prayer position with her hand on Farmer’s forehead. When police asked for additional details, they say Jordan refused to answer any more questions in fear of incriminating herself.

When the autopsy found the cause of death to be asphyxia, the death was ruled a homicide.

Four days after the death of Farmer, Jordan was arrested on an unrelated charge of assault of a family member at the same location.

This victim said she and Jordan were alone in the home and Jordan asked her to drive her to a doctor’s appointment in Dallas. The victim said she asked Jordan if she had the money for gas and Jordan got mad and went into her bedroom.

A few minutes later she said Jordan came out and again asked her to drive her to Dallas and the victim said she would if Jordan had money for gas.

She said Jordan then grabbed the top of the victim’s head and shouted, “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord!” then began slamming her head into the wall repeatedly.

The victim pushed back and said they fell on the floor, and she was able to roll away and run out to call 911.

Police say Jordan admitted grabbing the victim’s head and rebuking her, but denied slamming her head into the wall.