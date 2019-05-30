Wanted sex offender turns himself in

UPDATE: Scott Esche turned himself in to authorities on his Randall County warrant.

ORIGINAL:

Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 54-year-old Scott Eugene Esche Sr.

Scott is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child: Victim Under 14-year-old.

Esche is 6’00” tall, 185lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Scott’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.