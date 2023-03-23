WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – University High School received a false report of a shooting early Thursday afternoon.

The Waco Independent School District issued a statement to families and employees on Thursday. The district said that local law enforcement received a false report of a shooting at the campus.

Law enforcement has since cleared the building, and the district says its normal schedule will resume. Dismissal will occur as normal.

The district said there is no active threat to University High.