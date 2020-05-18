Two Wounded In Nashville Machete Attack

Police say husband and wife were brutally attacked inside self-storage facility office by man upset over COVID-19 restrictions.

(WSMV/NBC News) A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a brutal machete attack inside a Nashville self-storage facility.

Police say they were notified of the attack at around 2:47 p.m. Sunday. At that time, 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards walked into the office of Public Storage and attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne, 50, with his machete.

The Crafts are in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to police, six officers applied multiple tourniquets in an effort to control the bleeding and save their lives.

The investigation shows Edwards, who is homeless, had a bin at Public Storage, which apparently contained a machete. During an interview with police, Edwards told them he was angry about the COVID-19 shutdowns and not being able to get into the Rescue Mission.

After attacking the Crafts, Edwards walked out of the storage facility, threw the machete down and stood in the street raising his hands as he heard an police car’s siren.

