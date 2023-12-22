SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a fatal shooting in Carlsbad killed two individuals on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Texas Oak Road at 12:21 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence. Upon their arrival, the deputies located one male and one female victim at the scene, with both having sustained gunshot wounds.

The female individual was determined to be deceased at the scene. The male subject was transported to Shannon Hospital, where he would later succumb to his injuries.

The identities of the victims are currently being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. The Sheriff’s Office has stated that there is no active threat to the public regarding the incident.