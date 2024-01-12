AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Tulia man was indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on Wednesday on one count of “enticement and attempted enticement of a minor,” according to filed court documents, after allegedly using text messages to facilitate sexual contact with a child.

According to court documents, Christopher Shane Sepeda of Tulia was indicted on one count of “enticement and attempted enticement of a minor” after an October 2023 incident in which text messages on a 16-year-old boy’s phone were reported to the Tulia Police Department. The text messages allegedly from Sepeda, which dated as far back as June 2023, included phrases instructing the 16-year-old to perform sexual acts.

The criminal complaint against Sepeda said that he was arrested on state charges in October 2023 and booked into the Swisher County Jail, and was later arrested on federal charges in December 2023.

If found guilty, federal sentencing guidelines noted that Sepeda could face a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison. Further, court documents also detailed that if convicted, Sepeda would be ordered to forfeit possessions including the cellphone and smartwatch currently in police custody.