Thieves take 150 pistols, rifles from Albuquerque gun store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of handguns and rifles have been stolen from a gun shop in New Mexico’s largest city.

That has prompted federal authorities to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Federal firearms authorities said Wednesday that the heist at JCT Firearms took place early Monday.

They say 115 handguns and 35 rifles were taken. The theft is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Albuquerque police.

The $10,000 reward is part of a national initiative in which the National Shooting Sports Foundation matches ATF rewards in cases of firearm thefts from federally licensed retailers.