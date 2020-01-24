Live Now
Pres. Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

THC Products seized on I-40 traffic stop Wednesday

Crime

DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized over 204 pounds of THC products Wednesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 11:14 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered assorted THC products in the rear area of the vehicle.

The driver and two passengers were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. All three were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from San Diego, California to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss