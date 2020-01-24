THC Products seized on I-40 traffic stop Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized over 204 pounds of THC products Wednesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 11:14 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered assorted THC products in the rear area of the vehicle.

The driver and two passengers were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. All three were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from San Diego, California to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.