HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman in Harris County was arrested for trying to bribe a deputy by offering sexual acts.

Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to a post by Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

On April 20, deputies responded to the 5900 block of James C. Leo Drive in reference to a crash. A witness there told deputies that a female driver hit a curb, drove over a flower bed and damaged a neighborhood sign before fleeing on foot.

Witnesses also said that a man arrived to the scene of the crash and attempted to take the blame for the crash before police arrived.

The female suspect, identified as Ortiz, then returned to the scene displaying signs of intoxication. It was determined that she was the driver who crashed the vehicle.

While Ortiz was being transported to the jail, she attempted to bribe a male deputy by offering “sexual acts and cash” in exchange to be let go, the post stated.

According to the post, her bond has not been set.