Texas Rangers investigating Hutchinson County deceased person

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International bridge arrested two people from Lubbock after detecting $1,733,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle they were driving, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers who were assigned to the Hildalgo-Reynosa bridge on June 10 encountered a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man arriving from Mexico, CBP said.