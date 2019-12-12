TDCJ looking for Parole Violator from Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Joel Aguero.

Officials say Joel Aguero has failed to comply with his supervision.

Aguero was released after serving time for multiple convictions and has previously resided in Amarillo, Sweetwater and Hereford TX.

Those convictions include DWI, escape while arrested/confined, manufacturing/delivery of control substance, purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, sexual assault of a child, burglary of a vehicle, and failure to identify.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.

