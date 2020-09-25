Suspects in Lawrence County homicide indicted

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.- A grand jury has indicted nine people involved in the deadly shooting of Sarah Pasco.

The incident happened Sunday, August 16th, when Gary Hunter shot Pasco and another woman in a well in Lawrence County.

Below are the updated charges for each of the nine suspects.

Gary Hunter:

First-degree murder

Four counts of armed criminal action

First-degree assault

Four counts of first-degree robbery

Kidnapping

Unlawful use of a weapon

The other suspects, Andrew J. Cypret, 27, Lyle B. Delong, 23, Siera Dunham, 18, Diona L. Parks, 26, Christina N. Knapp, 38, Steven C. Calverley, 30, Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, and Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27 all face new charges of:

First-degree murder

Four counts of armed criminal action

First-degree assault

First-degree robbery

Kidnapping

Some of the suspects listed above have additional charges:

Cypret- Another count of first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a firearm

Knapp- Unlawful possession of a firearm

Dunham- Two addition counts of first-degree robbery

Parks- Tampering with physical evidence

Delong- Tampering with physical evidence

All nine suspects are in jail without bond and have arraignment hearings October 14th.

