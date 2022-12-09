HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside of a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.

Now, the district plans to show it to its high schoolers as part of its Fighting Fentanyl Campaign.

In the video, a teenage boy in the driver’s seat appears unconscious. The passenger, another teenage boy, pulled him out of the car and onto the sidewalk.

Hays CISD said it will show this surveillance video next Monday and Tuesday to its high schoolers.

“He’s throwing water in his face. He’s slapping him. He’s doing all these things trying to get him to awaken. He won’t respond,” Hays CISD Chief Safety and Security Officer Jeri Skrocki said.

The teenage boy was unconscious for more than 35 minutes. The passenger called 911 and did chest compressions for 15 minutes until EMS arrived and administered Narcan.

The teenage boy regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital where he survived.

Hays CISD launched its fentanyl campaign after losing four of its students to overdoses.

Skrocki said students wanted to see real-life scenarios in the school’s videos which is why the district decided to show them this.

“It’s very real. It’s not staged. It’s an event that actually happened,” Skrocki said.

These are videos that drug and alcohol counselor Peter Smith agreed should be shown.

“The public service announcements are incredibly good for children, teenagers, because they’re so visual,” Smith said.

He said young people don’t always want to hear from adults and experts but instead connect better with real-life situations.

“They’re such screen people, that they are visual learners, and I think it has a real visceral effect,” Smith said.

Parents can opt their students out of seeing the video. But for those who do watch, the district hopes it leaves a lasting impression.

“There’s nothing more compelling to see a legitimate life and death situation,” Skrocki said.

Click here to watch the full video.

The district said it will show the video at the beginning of next week only to high schoolers. Counselors will be available for students.