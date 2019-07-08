‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 1996 white Oldsmobile Cutlass

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 1996 white Oldsmobile Cutlass for this weeks “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 6000 block of Princeton St. on Sunday June 30th with the keys being left in the vehicle.

The vehicle should display Texas license BLG-0455 and the last six of the VIN are 333286. The vehicle has after-market chrome wheels and “442” emblems on the sides.

If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.