SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — A man wanted for multiple murders in Lubbock was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday evening.

According to arrest records, Bobby Josiah Gasca, of San Angelo, was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday evening shortly before he was booked into the detention center at 6:35 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022. Records indicate Gasca is wanted in Lubbock County for capital murder of multiple persons.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that Gasca may have had some involvement in a drug-related double-murder that took place in Lubbock in July of 2020. One other San Angelo man, Edward Wilson, was arrested for the double-murder at the Windmill Apartments in San Angelo on July 9th, 2020.

Gasca reportedly bragged to a witness in 2020 that he and Wilson went to Lubbock to rob the two Lubbock men, stating that the two men “got shot.”

It is not yet known whether Gasca’s arrest on Thursday has any connection with the 2020 murders.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.