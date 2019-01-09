Roommate Steals $10 Million Lottery Ticket

(KCRA) A California man suspected of stealing his roommate's $10 million-winning lottery scratcher was arrested after a weekslong investigation, the Vacaville Police Department said Tuesday.



Adul Saosongyang, 35, was taken into custody Monday after lottery officials invited him to collect his winnings -- but instead he was arrested by officers, police said.



It began on December 20 when a Vacaville man went to a Lucky Grocery Store and bought a $30 scratcher lottery ticket. The ticket turned out to be a winner and the man thought he won $10,000,



The man returned home and "shared this wonderful news with his two roommates," police said.



Investigators believe that night one of the man's roommates, Saosongyang, stole the winning ticket and replaced it with a similar scratcher that had been altered.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2M0DeFN