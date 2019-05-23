Reward increased for Fugitive in Thursday morning Homicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Police are looking for 24-year-old Anthony Price in the homicide of 31-year-old Koelenzie Cameron Mills.

Amarillo Police were in the North Heights neighborhood Thursday around 3:20 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots but didn't know where they were coming from.

Amarillo Police then responded to a shooting at the Legends After Hours Club at 600 West Amarillo Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found Mills had been shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene.

APD Special Crimes Detectives were called in to investigate and determined that Price was the murderer.

Price is not in custody and a murder warrant has been issued out of Potter County for him.

Anyone with information on the location of Price is asked to call the APD Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $500.