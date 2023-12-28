AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that on Dec. 23, an individual in a van allegedly pumped 752 gallons of diesel from a fuel holding tank at a gas station.
According to County Officials, at around 1:30 a.m., a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541. Without leaving the vehicle, the individual in the van allegedly pumped approximately 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the vehicle.
County Officials said that the driver parked over the fuel tanks and also noted that under the rear bumper was a large mud flap that concealed the vehicle’s underneath.
County Officials gave a description of the van and said, “The van has a faded hood and is missing the two front hub caps.” The van also displayed a Texas license plate with the following number: BWT-7309.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asked if the van is located to contact Sgt. Scott Riley with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5767.
