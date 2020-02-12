Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for Mehrdad Akbari

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Mehrdad Akbari.
Akbari is wanted out of Randall County on a Probation Violation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Enhanced.
Akbari is 6’2″, 200 lbs, has black hair & brown eyes.
Info on his whereabouts can be called into RCSO at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
