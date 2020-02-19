Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for James Patrick Childs, Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 22-year-old James Patrick Childs, Jr.
Childs is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Childs is 5’8″, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
