Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for Christina Lashawn Martinez

Crime
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Christina Lashawn Martinez.

Martinez is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Martinez is 5’6″, 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Information on her whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

