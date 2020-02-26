Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for Christina Lashawn Martinez

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Christina Lashawn Martinez.
Martinez is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Martinez is 5’6″, 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Information on her whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Jimmy John’s taking action after link to e-coli
- BBB warns of political robocall scams
- Walmart selling ‘Oreo variety pack’ withshirt
- New dating show looking to cast seniors
- Chipotle unveils new queso (for 3rd time)