Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted sex offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 21-year-old Devin Andrew Aguillon.
Aguillon is wanted on a Probation Violation for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.
Aguillon is 5’6″, weighs 215 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
