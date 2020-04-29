Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for Victor Abel Torres

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 26-year-old Victor Abel Torres.

Torres is wanted out of Randall County for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation.

Torres is 5’7″, weighs 215 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

