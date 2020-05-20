Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for Tristin Givens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 29-year-old Tristin Janae Givens.
Givens is wanted out of Randall County on a probation violation for kidnapping.
She’s 5’7″, weighs 180 pounds, has blond or strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.
Information on her whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- “The Voice” – Todd Tilghman Takes The Crown!
- Trump: 1.5 Million Coronavirus Cases “A Badge Of Honor”
- Amarillo Police investigating Wednesday morning armed robbery of Dollar General
- “She’s Threatened Me, To Murder Me, Kill Me”
- Flooding Ruptures Michigan Dams, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate