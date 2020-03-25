Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for Seth Clayton Dees

Crime
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 39-year-old Seth Clayton Dees.

Dees is wanted out of Randall County for Assault of a Family/Household Member, Impeding Breath/Circulation.

Dee’s is 5’9″, weighs 180 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Info on his whereabouts can be called into RCSO at 468-5800 or for a chance at a reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

