Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for Seth Clayton Dees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 39-year-old Seth Clayton Dees.
Dees is wanted out of Randall County for Assault of a Family/Household Member, Impeding Breath/Circulation.
Dee’s is 5’9″, weighs 180 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Info on his whereabouts can be called into RCSO at 468-5800 or for a chance at a reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
