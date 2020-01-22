Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for John Cole Harmon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 27-year-old John Cole Harmon.
Harmon is wanted on a laundry list of charges:
- Probation Violation: Assault of a Family / Household Member Impeding Breath / Circulation.
- Probation Violation: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 < 1 Gram.
- Warrant: Count I-Assault of a Family / Household Member with Previous Conviction. Count II-Assault of a Family / Household Member Impeding Breath / Circulation.
Harmon is 5’7″, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.