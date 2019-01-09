Randall County Sheriff's Wanted Wednesday - Rosario Juarez Gonzalez

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rosario Juarez Gonzalez is wanted out of Randall County on a Felony Probation Violation for Theft of Property - Over $1,500, Under $20,000.

Gonzalez is 4'11", weighs 164 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information that leads to the 32-year-old's arrest, you could earn a nice cash reward from Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or into the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5800.