Randall County Sheriff's Wanted Wednesday - Rosario Juarez Gonzalez
Rosario Juarez Gonzalez is wanted out of Randall County on a Felony Probation Violation for Theft of Property - Over $1,500, Under $20,000.
Gonzalez is 4'11", weighs 164 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information that leads to the 32-year-old's arrest, you could earn a nice cash reward from Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or into the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5800.
