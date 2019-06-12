Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Richard Patrick Lucero

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for 45-year-old Richard Patrick Lucero.

Lucero is wanted for Assault on a Family / Household Member with a Previous Conviction.

Lucero is 5'6", weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and green eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5800 or for a shot at a cash reward into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.