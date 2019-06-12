Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Richard Patrick Lucero
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for 45-year-old Richard Patrick Lucero.
Lucero is wanted for Assault on a Family / Household Member with a Previous Conviction.
Lucero is 5'6", weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and green eyes.
Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5800 or for a shot at a cash reward into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
