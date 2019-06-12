Crime

Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Richard Patrick Lucero

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for 45-year-old Richard Patrick Lucero.

Lucero is wanted for Assault on a Family / Household Member with a Previous Conviction.

Lucero is 5'6", weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and green eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5800 or for a shot at a cash reward into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News