Randall County grand jury indicts woman for Richard Garza’s murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County grand jury indicted Mollie Franklin Williams, aka Kristina Williams, on September 2, 2020, for the Murder of Richard Garza/Pedraza.
Williams was arrested by the local law enforcement in June of 2020 and booked into the Randall County Jail.
Amarillo Police Officers originally responded to a welfare check at Southeast Park on December 17, 2019, in response to a male described as slumped over behind the wheel of an orange car. It was Pedraza’s 30th birthday.
Upon police arrived, they found Richard Garza/Pedraza dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
