Prosecutors: Teen Spent Hours “Methodically” Killing Family

Investigators say Utah teen waited for hours inside his Grantsville home, fatally shooting his mother and siblings, then eventually wounding his father as they returned.

(KSL/NBC News) The Utah teen accused of killing his mother and three siblings at their Grantsville home has been formally charged with four counts of 1st degree felony aggravated murder.

With those charges, officials have released more details about Friday’s tragic shooting.

Prosecutors identified the suspect as 16-year-old Colin Jeffery “CJ” Haynie. Killed were 52-year-old Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 15-year-old Alexis, 14-year-old Matthew, and 12-year-old Milan.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said their information indicated CJ Haynie stayed home from school on Friday.

According to charging documents, Consuelo Haynie had gone to the school to pick up her daughter, Milan. Shortly after they returned home, officials said Colin shot and killed both of them with a handgun.

“The defendant murdered his mother and Milan not long after they returned home, by firing multiple rounds from a handgun into their heads, necks, and upper bodies,” Broadhead said.

The killings continued over the course of several hours.

“This wasn’t a one horrific act all occurring in one minute, ‘I snapped,’” said Broadhead. “This is something that methodically happened over a five-hour period.”

