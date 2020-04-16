Predators using Tik Tok to solicit photos of kids feet

Police warning parents about predators using Tik Tok to solicit photos from kids of their feet for money

(FOX NEWS) — A new warning for parents about the popular Tik Tok app.

Police say predators are using the app to solicit photos of children’s feet.

The photos are often traded for money and many times eventually lead to the sharing of more explicit pictures and videos.

According to investigators, children and teens are offered anywhere between $10 to $900 dollars for photos and videos.

The commander of Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says once the predator has their picture then come the threats.

With kids at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, investigators are urging parents to talk to kids about the dangers of online predators and also closely monitor their internet use to avoid situations of exploitation.

