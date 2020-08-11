Potter County Sheriff’s Office looking for stabbing suspect

Potter County Sheriff's Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for a Tuesday morning stabbing suspect.

Officials say the suspect and victim were on a Greyhound bus traveling west through Amarillo.

The suspect and victim got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the victim causing serious bodily injury.

The bus driver stopped the bus on I-40 west of Westline, that is when the suspect left the scene and was not located.

The victim was stabilized and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

