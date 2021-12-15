Potter County Sheriff releases information on dead body found in Valle De Oro community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a dead person that was found earlier this month in the Valle De Oro community.

According to a news release, officials with the sheriff’s office received a call of a dead individual found in the community on Dec. 9. Investigators from the office, as well as the Canyon Police Department, then located the body.

An autopsy for the body was performed in Lubbock with the results currently pending. Officials stated in the release that the investigation is ongoing, with officials still not knowing the cause of death and the identity of the individual.