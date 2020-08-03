Potter County Grand Jury indicts man on 10 counts of possession of child porn

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County Grand Jury indicted Joseph Tyler Putch on ten counts of possession of child porn.
According to court documents, Putch possessed the material at the end of 2019.
Possession of Child Porn is a third degree felony.
A third degree felony faces a punishment of two to 10 years in a Texas prison.
