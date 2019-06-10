Potter County Grand Jury indicts Jody Lewis for Murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A Potter County Grand Jury has indicted 22-year-old Jody Lewis for murder in the February 24 death of 19-year-old Dwight Terry.
Lewis allegedly shot Terry at Club Vibe during the early morning hours.
Terry died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Lewis turned himself in a day after the shooting.
