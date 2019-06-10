Potter County Grand Jury indicts Jody Lewis for Murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. COURTESY: AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A Potter County Grand Jury has indicted 22-year-old Jody Lewis for murder in the February 24 death of 19-year-old Dwight Terry.

Lewis allegedly shot Terry at Club Vibe during the early morning hours.

Terry died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Lewis turned himself in a day after the shooting.