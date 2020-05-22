Police: Florida Man Killed Partner Over Explicit Photos

Crime

Investigators say Benjamin Paige gunned down Terence Brown in front of his Lehigh Acres home after Brown refused to destroy pictures of them together.

by: Nestor Montoya

Posted: / Updated:

(WBBH/NBC News)  Police in Lehigh Acres, Florida say a dispute over explicit photos lead to the murder of 24-year-old Terence Brown.

Investigators say Brown left his home Sunday thinking he would be meeting Benjamin Paige for a romantic encounter.

Instead, he was shot to death on the front lawn.

The sheriff’s office confirms paige and brown had known each other about a week. They’d met online and had been intimate.

According to the investigation Paige was upset Brown had explicit pictures of them both and refused to delete them.

More: https://bit.ly/36pqenf

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss