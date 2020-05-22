(WBBH/NBC News) Police in Lehigh Acres, Florida say a dispute over explicit photos lead to the murder of 24-year-old Terence Brown.
Investigators say Brown left his home Sunday thinking he would be meeting Benjamin Paige for a romantic encounter.
Instead, he was shot to death on the front lawn.
The sheriff’s office confirms paige and brown had known each other about a week. They’d met online and had been intimate.
According to the investigation Paige was upset Brown had explicit pictures of them both and refused to delete them.
More: https://bit.ly/36pqenf
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus Relief Raffle: 10 Guns Over 10 Days
- REPLAY City of Amarillo coronavirus update Zoom meeting 5/22/2020
- Center City honoring 2020 high school graduates with banners in downtown Amarillo
- Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him
- Police: Florida Man Killed Partner Over Explicit Photos