Police: Florida Man Killed Partner Over Explicit Photos

(WBBH/NBC News) Police in Lehigh Acres, Florida say a dispute over explicit photos lead to the murder of 24-year-old Terence Brown.

Investigators say Brown left his home Sunday thinking he would be meeting Benjamin Paige for a romantic encounter.

Instead, he was shot to death on the front lawn.

The sheriff’s office confirms paige and brown had known each other about a week. They’d met online and had been intimate.

According to the investigation Paige was upset Brown had explicit pictures of them both and refused to delete them.

